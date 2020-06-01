SAN ANTONIO — A volunteer firefighter department just got a new, but old set of wheels to help them respond to emergencies.

The Ata Bexar County Line Volunteer Fire Department converted a 1994 Steward Stevenson 2.5-ton excess military vehicle into what they are calling a "firefighting machine."

Texas A&M Forest Service

It's one of more than 700 military trucks getting re-outfitted to be transformed at no cost to volunteer fire departments throughout the country through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program. The program is run through Texas A&M Forest Service - all thanks to a $18,300 grant through the HB 2604 Rural Volunteer Fire Department Program.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the project was a labor of love with volunteer firefighters pitching in. They also had donated paint to work with.

“The department members did the work for the truck conversion,” said Ata Bexar County Line VFD President and Chief Medical Officer William Lay. “One of the stipulations for receiving the truck was to paint it a non-military color. We also added lights, a siren and radio.”

As part of the grant requirements, volunteer fire departments have one year to complete the project. Then it becomes a permanent part of the fleet. Lay says this type of truck is a perfect fit for terrain in the Atascosa area.

“Our response area is very sandy,” said Lay. “The tire pressure can be changed to adapt to sandy soil, allowing quick response for wild fires or to respond as a tender, hauling water.”

So far, the truck has already responded to four mutual aid calls.

According to FEMA, about 84 percent of the fire service in Texas in 2018 was provided by volunteer fire departments.

Click here to read more about programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

