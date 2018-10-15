Microsoft co-founder and Seahawks owner Paul Allen has died. He was 65.

Janet Greenlee, director of philanthropic communications at Vulcan, Allen’s investment company, confirmed Allen’s death Monday.

Allen announced two weeks ago his non-Hodgkins Lymphoma was back nine years after he was first treated for the disease. Allen wrote in a blog post that he had begun undergoing treatment and planned to fight it “aggressively.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that starts in the white blood cells.

Also known for his work in the community, Allen’s philanthropic contributions exceed $2 billion, according to his website.

Allen has owned the Seahawks since 1997. He also owns the Portland Trailblazers and holds a minority ownership in the Seattle Sounders FC.

