SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A woman traveling through San Antonio was offering a hefty reward after her dog was reportedly snatched from her car.
Viola Bernal told KENS 5 that she was visiting her family in San Antonio when the incident occurred.
According to Bernal, she checked out of her hotel room Tuesday morning and went to grab a quick bite at Denny's on Southwest Military and Interstate 35 around 10:30 a.m.
Bernal admits she left her 9-year-old pet Yorkie 'Bingo' in the car while she ate. Bernal told KENS 5 that she left Bingo in the backseat with the windows cracked.
Bernal said Bingo did not have a microchip.
Bernal is traveling from Michigan. She told KENS 5 her hope is that someone will come forward and return Bingo before she heads back home on Sunday.
Bernal told KENS 5 that she called police to investigate after realizing someone had broken into her vehicle and taken the dog. She said a report was not filed.
KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for details on the incident but a comment was not immediately available.