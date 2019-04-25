SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A woman traveling through San Antonio was offering a hefty reward after her dog was reportedly snatched from her car.

Viola Bernal told KENS 5 that she was visiting her family in San Antonio when the incident occurred.

According to Bernal, she checked out of her hotel room Tuesday morning and went to grab a quick bite at Denny's on Southwest Military and Interstate 35 around 10:30 a.m.

Bernal admits she left her 9-year-old pet Yorkie 'Bingo' in the car while she ate. Bernal told KENS 5 that she left Bingo in the backseat with the windows cracked.

Bernal said Bingo did not have a microchip.

Bernal is traveling from Michigan. She told KENS 5 her hope is that someone will come forward and return Bingo before she heads back home on Sunday.

Bernal told KENS 5 that she called police to investigate after realizing someone had broken into her vehicle and taken the dog. She said a report was not filed.

KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for details on the incident but a comment was not immediately available.