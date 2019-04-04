SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health plans to give away dozens of Fiesta medals at a mobile clinic downtown on Thursday.

The mobile clinic will be testing for sexually transmitted diseases. Metro Health is trying to raise awareness of the impact of sexually transmitted diseases. The US Department of Health recently named Bexar County one of 48 HIV hot spots.

The mobile clinic will be at Main Plaza from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. The first 100 people to get checked at the mobile clinic will receive a free Fiesta medal.

The Metro Health Fiesta medal features the San Antonio skyline, with a caption that says, "I know my status".