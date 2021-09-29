Metro Health rolls out Pfizer booster shots at Alamodome

The booster is recommended for people at least six months after completing the initial series of vaccines.

SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health alongside the National Guard began administering Pfizer booster shots at the Alamodome on Wednesday following approval from the FDA and CDC.

For Raul Garza, the decision to get vaccinated a third time came easy.

“It felt great. Why did I get it? Because I want to live,” Garza said.

Garza spent at least a couple hours waiting for the Pfizer booster vaccine offered by Metro Health. A line of cars snaked down the street before the National Guard began letting people in.

“I don’t want to be sick and I don’t want to be on the hospital bed saying I should have taken it, I should’ve gotten it,” Garza said.

The booster is intended for people 65 and older or those 18 and over with serious illnesses and weakened immune systems.

Individuals working in environments where there’s high risk of coronavirus exposure are also eligible, according to the CDC and local health officials.

The booster is to be administered at least six months after completing the initial series of Pfizer shots.

Fernando and Paula Leos prepared for the long lines, ready to show their vaccine cards and IDs.

“We want to live longer. I’m 71, she’s 65. We like to go out and eat and so we feel it’s the right to do,” Fernando said.

Shot number three is paving the way for Garza to experience a lifetime of memories with family.

“I just want to be around to see my grandkids grow up and hopefully walk my granddaughter on her quinceanera someday,” Garza said.

For those who forgot their vaccine cards, Metro Health is able to verify and look up information to ensure people are good to go.