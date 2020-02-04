SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health is investigating additional possible cases of coronavirus within the San Antonio Police Department.

Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez said at Thursday morning's city council meeting that the city had received notification of a third positive test result from the San Antonio Police Department . But she said the test result had not yet been confirmed by Metro Health.

Villagomez's remarks were in response to a question from Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran.

Two other officers were confirmed to have the coronavirus earlier this week.

KENS 5 contacted Metro Health to attempt to confirm the case upon hearing the information at the city council meeting.

Below is the full reply from Metro Health in response to KENS 5's inquiry:

"Metro Health is awaiting confirmation. We will not confirm a 3rd or 4th case until test results are released."

