SAN ANTONIO — Methodist Hospital welcomed the first baby born in the new year with a special gift package.

Penelope Navarro was born just 25 seconds after midnight. She weighs 6 lbs and 5 oz and already has a full head of hair.

Her parents, Sarah and Robert Navarro were happy to smile for the cameras at a special birthday celebration Wednesday morning. They also have a two year old son, Theodore, who was excited to meet his little sister.

The new family is the recipient of a generous birthday package

The New Year’s Baby gift package includes:

A gift basket donated by Baptist Health System

A gift basket donated by Brooke Army Medical Center

Infant activity center donated by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

$75 Target gift card and Spurs onesie donated by Methodist Healthcare System

$150 gift card and diaper bag from Southwest General Hospital

Infant car seat and portable playpen donated by University Health System

Infant and older car seats and backpack donated by Community First Health Plans

A $10,000 scholarship donated by the University of the Incarnate Word