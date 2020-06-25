Two men with masks rob east-side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO — Police said two men robbed a store clerk at gunpoint on the east side late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to the Star Stop at 103 S. W.W. White Road for a robbery in progress around 10:30 p.m.
Police say two men with surgical masks walked into the store and pointed a pistol at the clerk. They demanded money from the cash drawer and then took off on foot. Police say they ran southbound on W.W. White Road. The men did get away with a small amount of money, police said.
The suspects have not been caught and no arrests have yet been made.