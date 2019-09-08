SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested two men they said tried to use a front loader to steal an ATM from a credit union on the south side.

SAPD officers said the men pulled up to the Security Services Credit Union on Southeast Military Drive and Padre just after midnight.

Police said they used the front loader to try to pull the ATM up from the ground. A security company that monitors the bank alerted police. Officers got there as the men, who are in their mid 20’s to early 30’s, were trying to get away.

Police said the men were caught and arrested. Their names and charges have not been released.