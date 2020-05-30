Live Blog: Protesters and Memphis Police officers face off in downtown Memphis

The overnight actions followed the end of an earlier peaceful march Saturday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 5/31/2020 - 12:45 a.m. - Following the end of an earlier peaceful march in downtown Memphis, it appears Memphis Police and some protesters are facing off at Main and Beale.

MPD has officers in riot gear and has faced off with protesters along Beale Street in downtown, demanding people disperse. WARNING: Offensive language. Posted by Local Memphis on Saturday, May 30, 2020

This is a developing situation and we are working to gather more information.

5/30/2020 - 9:20 p.m. - The march in downtown Memphis has ended.

9:10 p.m. - Demonstration returns National Civil Rights Museum.

8:45 p.m. - The march continues in downtown Memphis.

8:20 p.m. - Demonstrators knelt along Beale Street then moved on along Second Street through downtown Memphis.

7:50 p.m. - More from the peaceful march in downtown Memphis.

6:42 p.m. - Demonstration begins at the National Civil Rights Museum.

*Warning* This is a live feed and there may be profanity.

Demonstration in downtown Memphis..... Posted by Local Memphis on Saturday, May 30, 2020

6:15 p.m. - For the fourth consecutive night, Memphis area demonstrators are holding a gathering and making their voices heard after the death of George Floyd earlier this week by a now former Minneapolis Police officer.

Saturday’s gathering is labeled “A peaceful call to protest” and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. outside the National Civil Rights Museum in downtown Memphis.

An organizer told Local 24 News the overall goal of these demonstrations is to build a unified voice - with not only African Americans, but the LGBTQ community and other ethnicities - to improve relations between MPD and citizens it serves.

That organizer added: “If we are in pain together, we will solve the problem together.”

Local 24 News has learned the march will go to other locations across downtown.

Friday night, the same organizer set up another demonstration in downtown Memphis which hundreds attended. Participants at times kneeled on Beale Street and outside the National Civil Rights Museum.

Also Friday night, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings posted a video to Memphians. Director Rallings sent out his condolences to Floyd’s family and questioned why the Minneapolis Police officers stood by as Floyd died following his arrest.

Director Rallings asked demonstrators “not to take out their anger” on Memphis Police officers during a time of tension, violence, and rioting in other cities across the United States.