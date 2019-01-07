AURORA, Colo. — The memorial service for Beth Chapman, who died after an almost 2-year battle with cancer last week, will be held in Aurora later this month.

Chapman co-starred with her husband Duane on the "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV show and later spoke out against some bail reform measures as leader of a national bail agents' organization.

She died early last Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center at the age of 51, Mona Wood-Sword, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Beth Chapman's memorial service will be held at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora on July 13, according to a Tweet from Duane Chapman.

The service will begin at 2 p.m. but attendees can begin arriving at 1. It's not clear if it will be open to the public.

Heritage Christian Center is located at 14401 E. Exposition Ave. near the intersection of East Exposition Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

Born Alice Elizabeth Smith in Denver, Beth Chapman had lived in Honolulu since 1989. In 2006, she and Duane Chapman, the self-proclaimed world's best bounty hunter, married during a sunset ceremony at a Big Island resort after being together for 16 years.

"I've already been cuffed and shackled by Beth anyway," he told The Associated Press at the time.

The wedding took place a day after the death of Duane Chapman's 23-year-old daughter, Barbara Katy Chapman, who was killed in a car accident near her home in Fairbanks, Alaska, Wood-Sword recalled. The couple decided to go forward with the wedding to celebrate her life. The wedding was featured in an episode of the A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which followed the duo's exploits in apprehending people who have avoided arrest warrants.

The couple met when he posted her bond for a shoplifting arrest, she told Rosie O'Donnell on "The Rosie Show."

"He came walking out there, I said: 'Oh yes he will be mine,' " Chapman said.

There are 12 children between the couple. They had 15 grand-children and one great-grandchild, Wood-Sword said.

In 2007, Hawaii lawmakers honored the couple for their work capturing criminals.

"It's kind of extraordinary to be called a crime fighter," she said at the time. "I'll have to go home and get my Wonder Woman outfit."

Duane Chapman gained fame after he nabbed serial rapist and Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003.

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On the Hunt."

She was later elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States and opposed some bail reform measures nationwide. She opposed eliminating the cash bail system, saying it would put the public at risk. "People are not in jail because they are poor," she said in 2017. "They're in jail because they broke the law."

She boasted of being the youngest ever to receive a bail license in Colorado at 29. That record was beaten by her stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman daughter who became licensed at age 19, she said.

