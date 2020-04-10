Megachurch pastor John Hagee tests positive for COVID-19

Pastor Hagee's son, Matt Hagee confirmed the news during a Sunday morning service.

SAN ANTONIO — Founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church John Hagee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The news was announced by Pastor Hagee's son Matt Hagee during a Sunday morning service that was also streamed live on Facebook.

Matt Hagee stated that this past Friday his father's doctors informed him that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The younger Hagee continued explaining that "1. It was discovered very early and 2. His medical team has him under watchful care and 3. He's feeling well enough to be frustrated by anyone in a white coat with a stethoscope."

Matt Hagee said that his father "covets your prayers and that he asks you to pray for him daily, not only that he make a speedy recovery, but that he looks forward to seeing you again here at Cornerstone very soon."