There's a new father at the Houston Zoo.

A baby elephant was born around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady.

Tilly makes her public debut in a couple of weeks. She has to bond with her mama first!

REMINDER: A portion of each zoo admission goes to protecting more than 200 wild elephants in Asia.

