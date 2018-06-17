There's a new father at the Houston Zoo.
A baby elephant was born around 2:30 Sunday morning.
Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady.
Photos: Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo
Photos: Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo
Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady.
01 / 04
Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady.
01 / 04
Tilly makes her public debut in a couple of weeks. She has to bond with her mama first!
REMINDER: A portion of each zoo admission goes to protecting more than 200 wild elephants in Asia.
© 2018 KHOU