There's a new father at the Houston Zoo.

A baby elephant was born around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady.

Photos: Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo

Photos: Baby elephant born at Houston Zoo Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady. 01 / 04 Tilly is an Asian elephant weighing a light 345 pounds. She's wearing a harness until she can stand steady. 01 / 04

Tilly makes her public debut in a couple of weeks. She has to bond with her mama first!

REMINDER: A portion of each zoo admission goes to protecting more than 200 wild elephants in Asia.

The sweetest little Father’s Day present is here! This morning at 2:38 a.m., 35-year-old Asian elephant, Tess, gave birth to a 345-pound female without complication, and the calf began learning how to nurse within the first few hours. More about Tilly: https://t.co/kd50xfDTZG pic.twitter.com/uDHEGWBv26 — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) June 17, 2018

© 2018 KHOU