SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Office of the Medical Examiner has released the name of a man hit and killed by a train on the city's west side Friday morning

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Giovanni Panszaorosco.

The accident took place at the train tracks located at the corner of Saltillo and Sabinas Streets.

According to officials, Giovanni was walking down the tracks when a Pacific Union engineer attempted to alert the man by activating his horn, but he didn't get off the tracks.

Along with the medical examiner's office, San Antonio police crime scene investigators and the Union Pacific Railroad Police were at the scene Friday.