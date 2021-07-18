Mayor Ron Nirenberg headed to D.C. to advocate for special project in San Antonio 🌳

According to the mayor's office, San Antonio has not received a major federal transportation grant for more than a decade.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is heading to Washington D.C. to advocate for a major project in the city.

According to the mayor's office, San Antonio has not received a major federal transportation grant for more than a decade. The future of the trail system in San Antonio is something the mayor is hoping to get some big funding for with the U.S. Department of Transportation Raise Grants.

This specific grant is $25 million and would be used for the Zarzamora Creek Greenway Trails Project.

The money would be used for engineering, right-of-way, and construction funds to the Zarzamora Creek Greenway Trail, which is about 7.1 miles of the 82-mile Howard W. Peak Greenway Trails System.

It is adjacent to the VIA Metropolitan Transit Ingram Transit Center. According to the city, over 82 miles of trails have been completed, and 15 miles are under construction.

The city reports another 17 miles are in some stage of planning or design across San Antonio and Bexar County.

The city says this particular project would provide mobility options to San Antonio's historically under-served Westside communities.