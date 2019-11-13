EAGLE PASS, Texas — Eagle Pass' Mayor Ramsey English Cantu took to Facebook to announce he is running for the District 74 Seat in March 2020:

"During my time as Mayor for the great City of Eagle Pass, I have put in the hard work. I built coalitions with county, state and federal officials to address both local and regional challenges.

These experiences and these relationships have prepared me to represent the 74th District in the Texas House, and I'm excited to announce my candidacy and officially kickoff my campaign.

In the next up-coming days, we will roll out my accomplishments, my platform, and announce an impressive list of endorsements. I am humbled and grateful to have had so many people across the district encourage and support this decision."