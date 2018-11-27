DALLAS — A fire at a three-story Dallas apartment complex escalated to four alarms when a mayday call came in for three trapped firefighters Tuesday morning in the Lake Highlands area.

The firefighters became trapped inside the burning building when part of the roof collapsed, said Jason Evans, a spokesman with Dallas Fire-Rescue. A Rapid Intervention Team located the firefighters, who were pulled from the building and transported to nearby hospitals.

Evans said all three firefighters are expected to be OK. One resident was also taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, located at 11450 Audelia Rd., was first called in at about 9:15 a.m. However, by 10 a.m., it escalated to four alarms.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away as crews worked to get the blaze under control.

"Around 100 firefighters have taken a defensive posture as they attempt to surround and drown out the flames using hand lines and ladder pipes," Evans said in a statement released late Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

American Red Cross was called to the scene to help affected families.

