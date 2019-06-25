HOUSTON — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is recovering after a stroke scare this week.

The Gallery Furniture owner posted a video to Facebook from St. Luke’s Hospital where he described a tingling in his arm, leg and face which may have indicated a mini stroke.

McIngvale said he will be in the hospital for the next 24 hours or so getting checked out. He told Houstonians the best way to make him feel better is to buy some furniture, as Gallery Furniture is hosting a sale for the 4th of July.

McIngvale provided his phone number – (281) 844-1963 -- for Houstonians to send their well wishes and asked for prayers.

