The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Chiyann Alexis Fields, left her home Tuesday off Lake Park Drive in Smyrna, GA. Authorities said they are concerned because the young girl threatened to harm herself.

Fields stands about 5’4" tall, weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes and has blonde/black hair. She was last seen wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Police said she was wearing a long-sleeve purple tie-dye color shirt and light color blue jeans. She also has a possible tattoo on her left forearm from the bend of her elbow to her wrist.

Anyone with information on this teenager's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

OTHER HEADLINES:

His body was found in a church cemetery. Do you know him?

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Her body was found near the Chattahoochee River. We don't know her name.

Missing in Georgia: Have you seen them?