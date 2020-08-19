Watch live: Massive plastic fire continues to burn hours after it started at factory in Grand Prairie

The main issues for crews right now are area logistics and the nature of plastic fires being difficult to put out, officials said.

A massive fire broke out at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie around midnight Wednesday morning and is still burning hours later.

Some residents may need to self-evacuate if they feel in danger, Grand Prairie officials said. They are currently trying to do a reverse 911 call out to make residents in the area aware, but no official evacuations have been declared.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials, but the factory did have a night shift crew present at the time the fire broke out.

At least two fire departments, Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill, were on scene, as well as the DFW Airport foam sprayer.

Many have reported that the fire and smoke can be seen for miles. The smoke appeared on a WFAA weather camera in Denton, about 40 miles away from the scene.

Smoke from the fire is headed west and is a combustion from plastic, so it's not good to breathe in for people who live in the area, Grand Prairie officials said. Those with underlying conditions should avoid the area if possible.

What's burning at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie?

Headquartered in Grand Prairie, Poly-America produces polyethylene products, including trash bags and plastic sheeting, and recycles and compounds polyethylene, according to its website.

The main issues for crews right now are area logistics and the nature of plastic fires being difficult to put out, officials said. One of their obstacles is the train tracks that lie between their units and the building.

Fork lifts are currently being used to create a fire break and slow its spread.

WFAA crews at the scene said there was no obvious odor and estimated the size of the fire to be around a football field.

Grand Prairie officials said they had shut down the President George Bush Turnpike as they are afraid power line towers seen in the fire are going to pull power lines down over the turnpike if they collapse. The base of one of them has buckled already.

The fire began after those high-tension power lines fell into the plastic inventory below, fire officials said.

Crews had been at the scene for almost six hours as of 5:45 a.m. and authorities needed to bring in fuel trucks to maintain their presence fighting the fire.

A shift change will occur at 7 a.m., but fire officials are working out how to keep the scene staffed as they believe their efforts could go well into Thursday to put out the blaze.

The same exact scenario happened 32 years ago, Grand Prairie officials said, and it took a full day for the crews to put out that fire.

Grand Prairie factory fire's effect on traffic, weather and power

The company's headquarters are located at 2000 W Marshall Drive.

Some of the roadways in the area are blocked to traffic.

Grand Prairie officials said the President George Bush Turnpike was shut down from Interstate 20 to Interstate 30 in both directions. Spur 303 is also shut down in between President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 360, as well as sections of West Marshall Drive and Great Southwest Parkway near the factory.

Grand Prairie police said heavy traffic delays are expected in the area and are advising drivers to seek alternate routes for their morning commute.

The massive plume of smoke had actually also partially affected temperatures in the Grand Prairie area and was caught on weather radars, Meteorologist Greg Fields said.

There were several power outages reported in the area according to Oncor, but it is not known if they're tied to the fire. WFAA has reached out to Oncor for more information.