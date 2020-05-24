x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

news

Video: Massive crowds gather, block street in Daytona Beach over Memorial Day weekend

Several people were throwing money from a car at the crowd.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The complete opposite of social distancing happened Saturday after large crowds blocked a major street in Daytona Beach. 

Chopper video from Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows a crowd gathered on the street around a white car, completely blocking traffic. The video shows one person standing through the sunroof of the car and throwing money at the crowd, along with at least two other people standing outside the car doing the same. 

The Daytona Beach Police Department says the crowds gathered on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. The crowds dispersed when authorities arrived and no arrests were made.

Post by DBCops.
Post by VolusiaSheriff.
Daytona Beach crowds: 5/23/20

Events today (Saturday, 5/23) in Daytona Beach.

Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 23, 2020

RELATED: Pinellas County beaches reaching 'unprecedented levels' of capacity

RELATED: How to stay safe if you plan on heading to the beach, BBQ or pool this holiday weekend

RELATED: Florida beachgoers get a glimpse of a nesting 800-pound leatherback turtle

RELATED: Here's how to see if the beach is packed before you get there

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter