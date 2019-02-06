VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Debbie Borato said she was supposed to be on vacation with her sister, Missy Langer.

Langer was an administrative assistant in the Public Utilities Department for 12 years. On Saturday, Langer's sister was driving up to Virginia Beach from Florida to meet with police and get answers and to plan a funeral.

Borato shared photos of her sister surrounded by family and friends and smiling with Santa Claus. Borato also said her sister loved Paul McCartney.

Debbie Borato shared a photo of her sister. Missy Langer, with family. Langer died in the shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday.



Borato said she's a mix of angry and heartbroken and wants answers; she's hoping she gets them when she meets with detectives Sunday. She wants to know why this happened to her sister and how.

