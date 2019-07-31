SAN ANTONIO — Two men are on the run after shooting a corner store clerk in an attempt to rob him, police said.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. Monday on North New Braunfels Avenue on the east side.

Police said the two men were wearing masks and shot at the clerk twice, hitting him in the arm and torso.

The shooting was an attempted robbery, but nothing was taken. The suspects fled in a red and white SUV.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition.