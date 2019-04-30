AUSTIN, Texas — Despite bipartisan support in the House, a push toward decriminalizing possessing small amounts of marijuana will apparently die in the Senate, according to the Lieutenant Governor.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tweeted Tuesday morning declaring HB 63 is "dead in the Texas Senate."

On Monday, the Texas State House passed HB 63, which would have decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, by a 98-43 vote.

RELATED: Texas House votes to reduce penalties for marijuana possession

The bill would have made possession of one ounce or less of marijuana a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. Officers could not arrest a person in possession of marijuana unless they are also committing another offense that warrants arrest.

With the bill's failure, Texas remains one of about a dozen states where possession of marijuana results in a criminal record.

RELATED: Texas Senate passes school safety bill intended to prevent mass shootings

RELATED: Texas House moves to allow Sunday beer and wine sales starting at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Resolution to bring daylight saving time to a vote passes Texas House

RELATED: Texas lawmakers consider bills adressing rising property taxes