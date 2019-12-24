HOUSTON — The infant who was found at a northwest Harris County home last week will be reunited with her family on Monday night. Family members made the announcement during a vigil in Austin.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 1-month-old daughter, Margot Carey, went missing Dec. 12 in Austin.

Broussard's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle parked behind a home on Bo Jack Drive late Thursday night. She was strangled.

Margot was found unharmed in the home and was taken to a local hospital. She was held in foster care while police and CPS investigated to verify who she was.

Magen Fieramusca is facing two kidnapping charges as well as a tampering with a human corpse charge in connection with Broussard's death.

Fieramusca and Broussard were longtime friends.

It's not clear if Margot will be reunited with her family in Houston or Austin, but CPS is no longer seeking temporary custody of the child.

