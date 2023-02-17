Why do we celebrate Mardi Gras in the US?

The celebration has its roots in medieval Europe.

HOUSTON — The origin of Mardi Gras goes all the way back to medieval Europe, where communities in Italy and France counted down the final days before lent by living it up.

According to historians, a large steer or ox was paraded through the streets then slaughtered and eaten. This was the last meat people could eat before the restrictions of lent started. On Fat Tuesday in 1699, a French Canadian explorer landed 60 miles downriver from what would become New Orleans and promptly named the spot Point du Mardi Gras. A small party was held but that is not considered the first Mardi Gras celebration in the New World.

That title goes to Mobile, Alabama. Though there is some debate, historians say as early as 1703, French settlers in Mobile started holding Mardi Gras celebrations, beating the big easy by about 10 years. By the 1730s, Mardi Gras parties were a common sight in New Orleans. The Spanish, who ruled the city until 1800, were not big fans of the parties. When U.S. authorities took over, they weren’t in the mood to let the good times roll either, banning both masked balls and public disguises.