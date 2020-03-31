SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus pandemic is causing many people to lose their jobs, particularly in the hospitality and retail industries.
But, there are still several companies still hiring due to increased demand for their services. Below is a list of places that have put out the call for people to apply. Please check individual postings and websites for update recruiting information.
Retail companies hiring
7-Eleven
Amazon
CVSHealth
Dollar General
Search openings in retail, distribution, and fleet
Dollar Tree
Search openings in stores and logistics
Family Dollar
Search openings in stores and logistics
Target
Walgreens
Walmart
Grocery Stores Hiring:
H-E-B
Costco
Sam’s Club
Delivery services hiring
Postmates
UberEats
Instacart
DoorDash
Favor
Grubhub
Food service hiring
Pizza Hut
Domino’s
Search supply chain and store jobs
Papa John’s
McDonald’s
Resources:
Texas Workforce Commission, COVID-19
The Texas Workforce Commission has put together a resource page for anyone whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic. There is an additional resources page for the unemployed here.
This is a TWC site that allows job seekers to search for openings.