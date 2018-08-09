SAN ANTONIO - A fight over a woman reportedly turned into a double stabbing early Saturday morning.

The altercation happened in the parking lot of a Discount Tire location in the 1900 block of Southwest Military Drive just east of I-35.

The San Antonio Police Department believes that two men each pulled out a knife and attacked each other.

One man's pinky was severed during the fight and he sustained a large laceration to the face. Police said he was transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious conditions. The other man sustained stab wounds to the arm and was also transported to a local hospital.

Police told KENS 5 they planned to interview both men in the hospital.

So far, police have not made any arrests in this case.

More information was not immediately available.

