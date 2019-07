ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man and woman were found dead after taking a jet ski in the South River late Tuesday night and never returned.

According to Lt. Erik Kornmeyer, spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, a report of a jet ski in the water came in around 2:30 a.m.

Rescue boats and land units searched the area which led to the discovery of a partially submerged jet ski.

So far there is no additional information available on the missing boaters.