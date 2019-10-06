HOUSTON — A man and woman have been detained after leading Houston police on a high-speed chase in southeast Houston Monday morning.

The man was driving the truck. The woman was in the passenger seat.

The chase came to an end on the Gulf Freeway service road near Broadway after the driver found himself stuck behind another pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

After sitting in the car for about a minute, the driver rolled down his window, stuck his hands out to show he didn't have a weapon and got out of the truck. The woman exited the vehicle at the same time.

Both got on the ground and that's when police put them in handcuffs and escorted them to a police unit.

Police quickly moved the pickup truck to a nearby parking lot so they can clear the scene and get traffic moving.

Air 11 was over the last 10 minutes of the chase and saw the truck reaching speeds of at least 100 mph.

We are working to figure out why police started chasing the pickup truck.

This is a developing story.

