CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have confirmed that they have found a man who was missing since Sept. 20.

48-year-old Ruben Galvan was found alive on State Highway 37 and Water Street.

Galvan is currently being transported back to his family.

3News spoke with the Galvan family on Thursday, and his sister confirmed that he was alive.

