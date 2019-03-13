SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly shooting has been charged with murder.

David Medina was accused of killing another man during what police believe was a fight over drugs last month on the city's East side.

Police said Medina admitted to shootingBernardoo Sandoval outside of a home in the 200 block of Leonidas Drive.

Medina claimed the shooting took place after Sandoval and another person attacked him.

He says he wrestled the gun from the other person and it accidentally discharged, striking and killing Sandoval.

Investigators said cameras Medina recently installed in the house recorded the incident. According to the arrest documents, the video does not support Medina's story.