CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was recognized Monday for his heroic actions by the very residents he helped save during an apartment building fire early Friday morning.

A two-alarm fire broke out just after 3 a.m. Friday at the Churchill Square Apartments while most residents were sound asleep. The apartment complex is located on Western Drive near Leopard Street in Calallen. Firefighters from both Annaville and Corpus Christi were able to quickly battle the heavy flames and smoke, but the damage displaced everyone who lived in the building.

The families who lived there said they may have lost their possessions, but they still have their lives thanks to a passerby who jumped into action.

Imelda Yarborough said it could have been much worse.

"It was just so surreal to know that was happening and we had no idea," Yarborough said.

Yarborough and her daughter were both asleep Friday morning when the fire broke out. They were alerted to the blaze by the sound of someone banging on their door.

"I immediately went to our hallway and when I turned the light on, I saw smoke in our dining area," Yarborough said. "I turned around and yelled for my daughter to wake up."

The two grabbed their dog and got out.

"As we made our way outside and saw how close the fire was I panicked and I remember somebody grabbing my arm to help us come down stairs," Yarborhough said.

That mysterious hero was Mario Gomez.

Gomez said he was at Whataburger that night and, although he said he usually takes I-37, that night he took Leopard Street. It turned out to be a life saving decision. As he passed the Churchill Square Apartments, he noticed smoke and then flames.

"My concern was to get everybody's attention and to get them out of here as safely as I can," Gomez said.

He didn't hesitate.

"Started up top knocking on the doors, catch my breath, and hold my breath, and start knocking," Gomez said. "The smoke was very intense."

He put his own life in danger to save others.

"I know in my book and others', he's pretty special," Yarborough said.

3News was there Monday when the thankful mother and the man she called her hero embraced for the first time since the fire -- two strangers brought together by tragedy. Yarborhough said she will be forever grateful.

"If I was passing by a minute late, the people upstairs and half of the building would have been trapped in there," Gomez said. "The smoke was intense. Really bad."

"I think everyone needs to know what he did, because had it not been where he was and making that point to stop and spring into action, the outcome may have been different for me and other families," Yarborough said.

Gomez said he was just doing his duty as a citizen and is glad everyone is safe.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire has been ruled accidental and was electrical in nature. At least four families are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: