GARLAND, Texas — A suspect who was shot and killed Sunday after he hijacked a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus was wanted for questioning in his girlfriend's death in San Antonio. He was also a suspect in a separate aggravated assault against another relative in Brazoria County as well, Garland police said.

Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31 took control of a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) bus and led police on a chase through a number of cities on the President George Bush Turnpike, officials said. Two officers were also injured.

A DART police officer was shot in the leg, DART officials said. A Garland officer was also shot, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital. Both are expected to survive.

SAPD confirmed Sunday night that Villagomez was wanted for questioning for the murder of 41-year old Catherine Menendez. Police said officers responded to a call in the 14400 block of Hereford on April 7. Menendez was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

