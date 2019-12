SAN ANTONIO — A convenience store clerk was held up in a robbery early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man in his 20’s walked into the Circle K on Bandera and threatened to pull a gun on the clerk.

The man was able to get away with some cash. Police say he was wearing a blue hoodie and brown pants.

This is the second robbery at a Circle K in about 24 hours. A store on Blanco was held up early Tuesday morning.

