SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital with three gunshots wounds to the groin area just before 2:30 a.m.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Indian Desert/Indian Pipe on the city's southwest side.

The victim and possible witnesses were uncooperative with police, per SAPD.

Police are unsure what may have led to the shooting, but did say that the victim made his way around the block and knocked on a door to get help.

According to preliminary information, the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and another person.

There are no further details available at this time.