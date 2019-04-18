SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man stabbed a woman after getting into an argument on the west side late Wednesday night.

Officers were called out to the 3400 block of Laurel Street, near the intersection with Culebra.

Police say the man and woman were smoking methamphetamine and started arguing in the back yard of the house. The man accused the woman of cheating with other men and stabbed the woman in the lower back with a razor blade, according to police.

The woman was taken to University Hospital.

The man was arrested and charged with assault, according to police.