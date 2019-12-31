SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in a gun deal that turned violent on the city's southwest side, according to police.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Thompson Place near Highway 90.

Police say a man was shot as he was trying to sell a gun. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for three suspects in a gold sedan.

