SAN ANTONIO — A man is shot with a high-powered rifle, but San Antonio police do not know why or who shot him.

The shooting happened on Standing Rock Drive on the far southwest side around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the man in his 30’s was in a van when someone opened fire. The victim was hit in the face, arm and hand.

Someone reportedly drove him to Southwest General Hospital, and he was transferred later to BAMC.

There is no word yet on his condition. No arrests have been made.