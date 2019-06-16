SAN ANTONIO — People who live near the east San Antonio intersection of Alfred and Flora Mae said their neighborhood has been a peaceful place for years.

But, at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, multiple gunshots shattered the morning quiet.

Neighbors told police they looked out in time to see a man dying in the street and a black SUV racing north on Flora Mae.

San Antonio Police said the man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center, but he did not survive.

An SAPD spokesman on scene said they have no witnesses who saw what happened.

The victim’s name has not been released.