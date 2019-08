SAN ANTONIO — A young man is recovering this morning after being shot in the foot in a driveby just before 1 a.m.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Monterey Street, west of downtown.

According to police, two men were in front of the house at the time of the shooting and one was shot in the foot.

The victim told police that a dark-colored sedan did the driveby.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.