SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm early Monday morning at a home on the northwest side, police say.

Officers were called to the home on Meadow Rise, near Grissom, around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the victim told them two men came through the window and shot him. The victim told police it was an attempted burglary.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry and nothing was taken from the house. Several weapons were found in the home.

Police are investigating.