SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man was shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting on the west side Friday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened in the 1600 block of Drought Way around 1:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment, but the San Antonio Police Department said officers did not have further information about his condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

© 2018 KENS