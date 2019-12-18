A man was shot several times outside a bar early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery.

Police say the victim was leaving the Cantina Sports Bar on Babcock just after 2 a.m. when a guy walked up to him and demanded his jewelry.

When he refused to give it up, the other man reportedly shot him three times.

The man who was shot was hit in the shoulder, stomach and leg. He ran back to the bar for help and was taken to University Hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

