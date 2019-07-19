SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was shot at a car wash on the west side around noon on Friday after refusing to give up his property.

The call for a shooting at South General Mcmullen and El Paso Street came in just before 12 p.m.

Police say the man was trying to use the car wash when another man came up and asked him for his property. The man washing his car only gave the other man a few dollars, according to police.

That's when police say the other man fired at the man washing his car. The man was shot in the rear end.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital.

The other man took off running.