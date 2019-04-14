SAN ANTONIO — Officials have released the name of the man killed in a shooting Saturday night on the southeast side.

Julian Flores, 25, was killed in the shooting, according to the Medical Examiners Office.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Koehler Court, near South New Braunfels, around 8:00 p.m.

Police say two men who knew each other got into a fight. During the fight, one man shot the other man in the abdomen with a rifle. The man who was shot was taken to SAMMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating. There are no reports of any arrests yet.