SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was killed after getting shot in the stomach on the east side.

The man was found just before midnight Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue, near the intersection with S. W.W. White Road.

Officers say the man was walking away from another man, when the other man shot him in the stomach. The suspect drove off in a white Ford Expedition.

The victim was taken to SAMMC in critical condition, and he later died. Police say the man was between the ages of 18-20. The man has not been identified.

No one has been arrested and police are still investigating.