SAN ANTONIO — Police say one man is dead in a shooting Saturday night on the southeast side.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Koehler Court, near South New Braunfels, around 8:00 p.m.

Police say two men who knew each other got into a fight. During the fight, one man shot the other man in the abdomen with a rifle. The man who was shot was taken to SAMMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating. No charges have been filed yet.