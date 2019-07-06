SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a shooting as possibly being self-defense after a woman shot her boyfriend during a fight.

Officers were called out to the 200 block of Freiling Drive, near West Avenue and Basse Road, around 10:30 a.m.

Officers say the woman's 13-year-old grandson called police to report that her boyfriend attacked his grandmother, a woman in her 50's.

Police say during the fight, the woman shot the 48-year-old man in the upper torso.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman is being questioned by police. Police say she suffered injuries including her front teeth getting knocked out. Investigators say they are considering the possibility of self-defense.