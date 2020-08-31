One man in critical condition after brawl at IHOP turns into a shooting, one man in police custody

34-year-old Joshua Morales is currently in police custody and detectives say the victim's current condition is not known at this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is following an early morning brawl that quickly escalated into a shooting at an IHOP located at 5200 SPID.

Just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, two men waiting in the restaurant's lobby began arguing. Witnesses told detectives that the men took the argument outside into the parking lot before one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Officers say one male suffered a gunshot wound, but no bystanders were injured in the shooting.

"IHOP was very busy. It's probably the only lobby open during COVID-19 in Corpus Christi," said Lieutenant Paul Jankos. "Nobody was hurt because they took it outside."

According to Senior Officer Travis Pace, the shooting victim left the location with his friends in an unknown vehicle. Police officers then received a phone call from a local hospital informing them the shooting victim had arrived in serious condition.

Investigators say the gunman, Joshua Morales, fled the scene in a black SUV and could be facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

34-year-old Joshua Morales is currently in police custody and detectives say the victim's current condition is not known at this time.